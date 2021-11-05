Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.69

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.69 and traded as high as C$9.78. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$9.69, with a volume of 259,952 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$932.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.00.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$43.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 444.44%.

Pason Systems Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

