Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at KeyCorp

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $375.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s previous close.

PH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.07.

Shares of PH opened at $325.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.16. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $226.99 and a 1 year high of $329.93.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.48. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,947,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after acquiring an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after acquiring an additional 358,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

