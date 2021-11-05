Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Park-Ohio stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,487. The company has a market cap of $309.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 10.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after buying an additional 76,536 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 433,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 187,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

