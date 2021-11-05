Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Sells 114,476 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. cut its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,476 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 37,279 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $47.58 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.62. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.05.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,972,500. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

