Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANZUU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANZUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.