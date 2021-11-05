Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Acquires Shares of 17,526 InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000.

IPVIU stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

