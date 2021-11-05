Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $155.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.46.

PZZA opened at $140.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -164.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

