Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $154.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PZZA. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.62.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $140.01 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 219,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,908,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after buying an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

