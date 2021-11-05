Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.68

Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.68 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 249.90 ($3.26), with a volume of 49659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 248 ($3.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 253.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.72.

About Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK)

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pao Novatek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pao Novatek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.