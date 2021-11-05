Pangolin (PNG) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.08 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 5th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $95.42 million and $4.08 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pangolin has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00002648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00083997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00085165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00103991 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,462.29 or 0.07308600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,997.47 or 0.99905163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022740 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,018,409 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

