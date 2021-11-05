Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,475 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 28.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,318 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 154.4% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,222,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,824,000 after purchasing an additional 741,921 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 492,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

