Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 91,398 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,931,000 after buying an additional 1,078,151 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 492.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 115,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 96,131 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 86.9% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 560,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,730,000 after buying an additional 260,382 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,281,000 after buying an additional 20,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,468 shares of company stock worth $4,108,864. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

