Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.09 Million Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 46.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 38,384 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,024,000 after buying an additional 24,344,299 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,371,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,389,000 after buying an additional 1,548,590 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,646,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,499,000 after buying an additional 66,455 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,218,000 after buying an additional 5,423,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,664,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTI opened at $7.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

