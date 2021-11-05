Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 3,855 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,933,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,107,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 542.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,149,000.

SMH stock opened at $294.30 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $188.37 and a 52-week high of $296.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.13.

