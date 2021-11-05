Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 132,617 shares of company stock worth $2,677,128. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

