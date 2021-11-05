Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,097 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $22.66 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,152 shares of company stock valued at $459,054 in the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

