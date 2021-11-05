Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 9,309 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.21.

HUN opened at $33.44 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

