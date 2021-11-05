PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

NYSE PAGS opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,335,000 after buying an additional 210,020 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

