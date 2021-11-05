PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “
NYSE PAGS opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $62.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,335,000 after buying an additional 210,020 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
