Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) EVP Nicholas J. Pace Sells 49,370 Shares

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,092,794.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OMI opened at $45.81 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,949,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,676,000 after purchasing an additional 192,355 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

