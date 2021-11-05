Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) EVP Paula Russell Sells 2,000 Shares

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average is $95.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Owens Corning by 15.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Owens Corning by 191.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 81,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Owens Corning by 9.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.15.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

