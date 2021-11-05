Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Otonomy posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 67.24% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 88.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 378.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $124.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.79.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

