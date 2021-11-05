Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Short Interest Up 18.0% in October

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

Shares of OSK opened at $113.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.98. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

