OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Shares Up 2.8%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI)’s share price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.96 and last traded at C$2.89. 1,365,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,726,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.90.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 13.70. The stock has a market cap of C$848.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.