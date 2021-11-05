Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Short Interest Update

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 12,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

ORC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE ORC opened at $4.98 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.56 million, a P/E ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

