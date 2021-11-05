Orchard Capital Managment LLC Purchases 82,780 Shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,780 shares during the quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned approximately 1.40% of NI worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NI by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NI by 7.2% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NI by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NI by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NI by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NODK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 1,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,763. The firm has a market cap of $423.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $21.21.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.21 million for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

