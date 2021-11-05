Orchard Capital Managment LLC Purchases 14,024 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health comprises about 2.4% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. Truist cut their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

EHC traded up $2.35 on Friday, reaching $63.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,958. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

