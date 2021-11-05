Orchard Capital Managment LLC Invests $14.43 Million in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,826,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,430,000. DigitalBridge Group accounts for 4.2% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 224,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,697,552.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290 over the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DBRG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. 61,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.95.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

