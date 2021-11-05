Orchard Capital Managment LLC Has $10.89 Million Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 44,582 shares during the period. Summit Materials accounts for 3.1% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned 0.27% of Summit Materials worth $10,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,948,000 after purchasing an additional 387,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,288 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Summit Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,878 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 37.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,376 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,868,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,520,000 after purchasing an additional 110,032 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,288. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $38.27.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

