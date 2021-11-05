Orbitcoin Price Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $75.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,158.70 or 1.00122229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00061368 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $361.81 or 0.00582794 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.82 or 0.00318633 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.52 or 0.00173182 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014500 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001477 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

