OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.43 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after buying an additional 634,826 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,720,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $815,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

