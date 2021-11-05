Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ORCL. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Shares of ORCL opened at $95.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.96. The firm has a market cap of $261.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,127,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

