Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 14466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPCH. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Option Care Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 7.5% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90.

Option Care Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

