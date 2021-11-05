Oppenheimer Weighs in on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $554.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.82. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $18.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $1,409,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

