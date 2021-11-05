Oppenheimer Trims EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Target Price to $20.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $390.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.11.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $32,399.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,467.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $28,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,229.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,547 shares of company stock worth $696,657 in the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

