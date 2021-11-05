Oppenheimer Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $109.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.51% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INCY. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in Incyte by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 14,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in Incyte by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Incyte by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Incyte by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

