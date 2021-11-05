Oppenheimer Comments on Ameresco, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Ameresco stock opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.54. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ameresco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ameresco by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameresco news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $675,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,837 shares of company stock valued at $19,591,476 in the last three months. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

