Oppenheimer Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $185.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ETN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Eaton stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.00. 13,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $2,544,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Eaton by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Eaton by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

