Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 23,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 457,915 shares.The stock last traded at $51.59 and had previously closed at $50.85.

The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Open Text by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

