OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Sells $627,500.00 in Stock

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Myung Park sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $627,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OP Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,082. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPBK. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 120.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 314.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 45.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

