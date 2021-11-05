ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.67.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ONEOK by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,398,000 after buying an additional 139,084 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,647,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,673,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 46.9% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 16.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,393,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,147,000 after buying an additional 332,373 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 17.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 143,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,982,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OKE traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $64.13. The company had a trading volume of 29,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.94. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

