ON Semiconductor Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

ON has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

ON opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,562 shares of company stock worth $1,201,077. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

