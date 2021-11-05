On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONON shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Get ON alerts:

Shares of ONON opened at $37.63 on Friday. ON has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $40.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.