Omnicell, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Omnicell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will earn $2.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

OMCL stock opened at $177.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $89.50 and a twelve month high of $182.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.71, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $964,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,479 shares of company stock worth $4,517,260. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

