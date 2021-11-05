Omni One Day Volume Reaches $164.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $164.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $3.44 or 0.00005519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.42 or 0.00323517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001952 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,284 coins and its circulating supply is 562,968 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

