Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $204,000 Investment in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 10.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.34. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $464.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

