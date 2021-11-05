Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $101,000 Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WNEB. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

WNEB opened at $9.29 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

