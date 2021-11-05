Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Cuts Stake in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,988 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.11% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 945.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,562 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 28.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 20,581 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 81.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 60,484 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODT opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

