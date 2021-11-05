Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 12,965 ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.96 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $857.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.16.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

