Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 2,479 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.06% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at $503,570.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis acquired 20,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.53. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

CVGI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

