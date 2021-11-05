Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires New Shares in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.20% of Chembio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 986.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 86,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 615.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 68,981 shares during the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $70.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.87% and a negative net margin of 73.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

CEMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

